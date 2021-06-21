NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $143,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NKE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

