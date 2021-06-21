Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $133.09 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.09 or 0.00410612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.98 million and $68,746.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00157713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.61 or 0.99609921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 247,794 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

