$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

CWH stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. 40,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

