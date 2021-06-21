APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price was up 7% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. APA traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 250,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,152,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

