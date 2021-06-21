Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.82.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$1.13 on Monday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.88. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.080881 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.