Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.72. 5,182,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.94. The firm has a market cap of C$52.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,265,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,952,602. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,386.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

