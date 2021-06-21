Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) received a $36.00 price target from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 147.2% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

