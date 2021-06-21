American National Insurance Co. Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.35. 58,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,646. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

