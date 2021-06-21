Leisure Capital Management Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $381.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

