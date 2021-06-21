Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.