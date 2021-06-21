Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $254.92

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $233.92. 161,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

