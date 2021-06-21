Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $673,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.54 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

