Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

