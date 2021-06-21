CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $83.73. 107,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,251. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

