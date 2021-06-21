DRW Securities LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 81.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.03. 103,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

