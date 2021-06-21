APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.16 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,197,451 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

