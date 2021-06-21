Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landcadia Holdings III will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landcadia Holdings III.

A number of research firms have commented on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

LCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

