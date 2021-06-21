Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $614,701.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

