Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $661,609.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $20.14 or 0.00062044 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $661,609.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.