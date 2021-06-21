Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce sales of $940.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $922.00 million and the highest is $973.19 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

LW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. 25,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

