Digitex City One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

