Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 566 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. 358,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.