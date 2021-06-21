Fortinet’s (FTNT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.59. 10,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,281. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $238.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.