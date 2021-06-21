Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,040 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,482,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,801,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $428.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

