Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.