American National Insurance Co. Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $189.25. 176,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.93 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

