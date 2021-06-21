American National Insurance Co. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $218.02. 75,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,666. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

