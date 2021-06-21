CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $8.76 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.76 million and $1.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00410139 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.23 or 0.99939921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00068752 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

