Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.01. 6,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,706. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

