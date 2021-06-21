Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,170. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $308.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

