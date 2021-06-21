Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

