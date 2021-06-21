Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 135,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $567.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

