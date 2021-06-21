Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of NIKE worth $224,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 260,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

