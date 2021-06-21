Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 44,571 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $623.70. 573,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,342,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $600.83 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.