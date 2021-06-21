GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.39. 239,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

