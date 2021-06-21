Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.01

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 466862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The stock has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

