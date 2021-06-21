Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $10.89

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $10.60. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,270,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.