NFTX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $948,440.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and $948,440.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $40.55 or 0.00125030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.