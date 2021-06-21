Beacon Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003820 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $894.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00024650 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002423 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

