NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

NBSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,084. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

