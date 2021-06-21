Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $4.68 on Monday, hitting $259.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,770. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

