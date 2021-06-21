Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.90. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX traded up $6.33 on Monday, hitting $607.38. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,047. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $310.10 and a one year high of $609.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.41.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.