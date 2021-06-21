MAP Protocol Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $1.20 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

