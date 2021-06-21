Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,260 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.53% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRDO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,956. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $922.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

