Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Deluxe comprises about 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.13.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

