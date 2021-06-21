AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,810 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AZZ traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,530. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

