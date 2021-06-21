Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises 2.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 199,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.