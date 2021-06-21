Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 17,870 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of M/I Homes worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in M/I Homes by 583.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,026. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

