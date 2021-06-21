Insider Buying: JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) insider Bronwyn Curtis OBE purchased 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,401.62).

JAGI traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 497.50 ($6.50). The stock had a trading volume of 148,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.86. The stock has a market cap of £480.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

