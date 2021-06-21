Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 134,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $352,913. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $284.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

